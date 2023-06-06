Superbon candidly admits why he lost the belt to Chingiz Allazov

Superbon Singha Mawynn admitted that he underestimated his last opponent, Chingiz Allazov.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will look to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his ONE Championship career in January. Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Superbon is set to square off with Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan.

Ahead of his return to action on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon looked back at his devastating second-round knockout loss at the hands of Chingiz Allazov and admitted that he underestimated his opponent, a decision that would cost him 26 pounds of gold.

“Another factor is that I might have underestimated my opponent a bit,” Superbon revealed in an interview with ONE Championship.

Prior to the loss against Chingiz Allazov, Superbon has scored impressive wins over Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. Despite coming up short against ‘Chinga’ to kick off 2023, Superbon is still undeniably one of the greatest kickboxers alive and he will look to prove it once again against 84-win veteran Tayfun Ozcan.

‘Turbine’ will go into the bout looking to score the biggest win of his career while simultaneously bouncing back from a unanimous decision loss to Marat Grigorian in September.

With both men sitting firmly in the top five of the division, a victory for either could put them right back into a potential ONE world title opportunity. For Ozcan, besting Superbon could be his best chance to challenge for the kickboxing crown. On the other hand, a win for the Thai star would remind fans just how dangerous he is, potentially setting the stage for a rematch with the division’s new titleholder.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

