Superbon compares Tayfun Ozcan to former adversary Marat Grigorian

Superbon sees a lot of similarities in his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent Tayfun Ozcan compared to his former foe, Marat Grigorian.

This Friday night, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will look to get back into the win column after suffering his first career loss under the ONE Championship banner. Surrendering his kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov in January, Superbon is determined to climb back into the world title picture and even the odds with Allazov. But first, the Thai superstar will need to deal with Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan.

In an interview with ONE Championship just days away from his highly anticipated return to the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Superbon spoke about his opponent and compared him to another world-class kickboxing star:

"His style is similar to Marat Grigorian.. Both of them have the same fighting style – heavy hitter, good kickboxing style, and good punch combination."

Superbon is very familiar with the style of Marat Grigorian, having shared the circle with him at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacular, ONE X, last year. Superbon earned a unanimous decision victory which was his third straight win at that point.

His ONE Fight Night 11 opponent, Tayfun Ozcan, will enter their Friday night clash ready to score the biggest victory of his 84-win career. Thus far, ‘Turbine’ has struggled to find a win inside the circle, dropping two of his last three contests, but anything can happen in combat sports and it would be very unwise for Superbon to underestimate the skills that Ozcan possesses.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

