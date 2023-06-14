Superbon confident he can avenge loss to Chingiz Allazov and reclaim world title

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes he can reclaim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and he’ll take it back from the very same man that took it away from him.

The Thai superstar is coming off Knockout of the Year candidate against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

During his post-fight interview with South China Morning Post, Superbon said he wants to face Chingiz Allazov in a rematch for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. This time though, it will be him who’s getting 26 pounds of gold over his shoulder.

Superbon said:

“Yes, of course, 100%. Believe me, I want to take that back. I want to take the rematch.”

Superbon was on a three-fight winning streak before his world title match against Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

While a three-fight run isn’t something to take note too much of, the people Superbon beat in that stretch were the absolute best strikers in the world.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian all fell to Superbon. The win over Petrosyan, the man considered to be the greatest kickboxer in history, made Superbon the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

That streak, however, came to a screeching halt when Allazov knocked Superbon out to claim the gold.

Despite the disappointing loss, Superbon got back up and is now primed for a shot at the gold. He will now wait for the world title match between Allazov and Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 13 is ONE Championship’s eighth Amazon card of the year and will be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

