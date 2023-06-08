Superbon confident he will bounce back and claim victory over Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn isn't too sure whether he is getting a title shot soon. However, the Thai striker is certain of one thing when he returns next - victory.

The top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender and former divisional king will return to the ONE stage to compete against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

It's a fight of vast importance for Superbon, especially with his eyes locked on reclaiming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Thai striker put up a 3-0 run in the promotion against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. However, earlier this year, he lost his unbeaten promotional streak and strap to Chingiz Allazov.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the striking specialist seems confident that he will leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his hand raised later this week.

Superbon said:

"I am confident I will be back in the winner’s circle after this fight. I will beat him any way I can."

Superbon's confidence may be skyrocketing as he heads into this pivotal clash. However, the 32-year-old understands that he cannot underestimate Ozcan's abilities.

The Dutch-Turkish firecracker and No.5-ranked contender is prepared to make headlines and ensure he leaves the Thai capital with one of the biggest upsets of the night.

Catch the pair slug it out at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9. The bill will be headlined by Regian Eersel and Dmitry Menshikov's battle for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

The event will be free and live for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership.

Poll : 0 votes