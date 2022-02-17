Superbon cornerman believes champ could KO Marat Grigorian

Kru Sean Douglas witnessed Superbon produce one of the greatest knockouts when he cornered the Thai for his ONE featherweight kickboxing title win against Georgio Petrosyan.

Douglas will be back in the champ's corner at the Singapore Indoor Stadium when he defends his belt in a rematch with Marat Grigorian at ONE: X. The Armenian has only had one knockout loss on his record, and that was a doctor's stoppage in 2008. He also knocked out Superbon in just 29 secnds when the pair fought in China in 2018.

Now riding a six-fight winning streak, the Buakaw protege is in excellent form. Having witnessed the 31-year-old's power first-hand, Douglas believes the Thai can finish Grigorian.

Speaking exclusively to SportsKeeda, he said,

"He can throw kicks from very close inside. He's just such a powerhouse. I don't think people realise how heavy his legs are. Even his teep and his timing is just incredible. I think he's just improving and improving. I don't think he's even hit his ceiling yet...If he comes as aggressive as I've seen him in his last fight - there's a very good chance that [the KO] will happen," added The Fight House Thailand founder.

As one of only a small number of foreign fighters to ever compete at Thailand's famed Lumpinee Stadium, Douglas is certainly well-placed to judge the ability of Superbon. However, Grigorian will take some stopping. Currently ranked at No.1 in the division, the former Glory champion has won by knockout in his last three outings.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship He squares off with Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE! Marat Grigorian is RELENTLESSHe squares off with Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE! @MaratGrigorian #ONEOnlyTheBrave WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Marat Grigorian is RELENTLESS 😱 He squares off with Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE! @MaratGrigorian #ONEOnlyTheBrave WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/fMrO45BvZ3

Superbon 'ready for anyone'

The global pandemic continues to run rampant, with fight cards often requiring a late reshuffle. ONE: X will also host the finals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix between Sitthichai and Chingiz Allazov. If anything were to happen to Grigorian ahead of the clash, Douglas insists that the former Banchamek gym fighter will be ready for any change of opponent.

"Absolutely. They're ready for anyone. He's just on his way up. He's the posterboy for Thailand right now. He's got a massive amount of support and incredible trainers - it's on another level now. They're ready for anything that gets thrown their way," said Douglas.

With ONE Championship celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the card is shaping into a blockbuster. In addition to Superbon defending his title and the final of the Grand Prix, there will also be four other world titles on the line. One of those bouts sees the women's atomweight champion, Angela Lee, defending her crown against Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship years in the making is HERE! Superbon makes his first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title defense against former foe Marat Grigorian at ONE X 🥊 @MaratGrigorian #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Tickets bit.ly/ONEXTickets A rematchyears in the making is HERE! Superbon makes his first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title defense against former foe Marat Grigorian at ONE X #ONEX | 26 March | Tickets A rematch 4️⃣ years in the making is HERE! Superbon makes his first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title defense against former foe Marat Grigorian at ONE X 🔥🥊 @MaratGrigorian #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/oXd4PRb1I4

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim