Superbon eager to compete at new Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is excited to begin his redemption tour at the new Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The Thai legend returns to action this week at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video after losing his world title in January.

The event will take place on June 9 at the famed stadium, where many of the top strikers in the world have parlayed their wares.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Superbon at Lumpinee after competing overseas for the past few years.

The former champion sat down with ONE Championship recently to share, among other things, his thoughts on returning to his old stomping ground.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar said:

“In fact, I’ve never fought in the new Lumpinee stadium before. I used to fight only at the old Lumpinee, because I moved to fight overseas before the stadium was moved to the current location. You can say this is my first fight in new Lumpinee.”

Lumpinee Boxing Stadium opened its doors in December 1956 at its old location on Rama IV Road in Bangkok before it transferred to its new location on Ram Intra Road in February 2014.

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon will battle Tayfun Ozcan of the Netherlands in a featherweight kickboxing clash.

He is out to chalk up a bounce-back win after being knocked out in the second round by now-division king Chingiz Allazov in their title showdown on January 13 this year.

Superbon shared that the defeat was a wake-up call for him and that he cannot wait to return to his winning ways.

Tayfun Ozcan, for his part, is also looking to rebound after being dealt a unanimous decision loss by Marat Grigorian of Armenia last September.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes