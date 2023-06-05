Superbon thought he was invincible before Chingiz Allazov loss: “It made me overlook my own weaknesses”

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was dealt a wake-up call by new division king Chingiz Allazov in their title showdown in January this year.

The Thai superstar saw his reign and long undefeated run come to a screeching halt when he was knocked out by ‘Chinga’ in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 6 in Bangkok.

Superbon just had trouble foiling the aggressiveness of Allazov. This culminated in the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout on the receiving end of a devastating right hand midway into the second round that instantly knocked his lights out.

Four months after the tough loss, Superbon acknowledged that as difficult the defeat was, part of it was his fault. He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“His game plan was better than expected. I must give credit to his good preparation. And, you know, I haven’t lost in the past [five] years. It made me overlook my own weaknesses.”

Armed with the lessons from his last fight, Superbon looks to redeem himself in his return to action later this week at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

He will take on Tayfun Ozvan of the Netherlands in a featured featherweight kickboxing clash, part of a 10-fight offering at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

At ONE Fight Night 11, the 32-year-old Thai superstar, who is the No.1-ranked contender in the division, is out to come back stronger and reassert his standing as among the best kickboxers in the world.

Tayfun Ozvan, meanwhile, is searching for a bounce-back win after he fell to Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision last October. ‘Turbine’ is currently the No.5-ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing class and is angling to climb further with a victory.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

