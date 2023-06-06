Superbon forgot how to deal with being knocked down in Chingiz Allazov fight

Superbon Singha Mawynn knew that what he did in his bout against Chingiz Allazov was nothing short of a disaster.

The Thai superstar didn’t just lose the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Allazov, he admitted that the way he lost the world title stung a little harder than his other losses.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon revealed that he was quite surprised when he get knocked down several times over and that he forgot how to deal with such adversity.

“Normally when I got knocked down, I would try to find a way to defend myself. But since I have never been knocked down for a long time, I didn’t have a plan for it.”

Superbon was practically untouchable when he arrived at ONE Championship in 2020. The Bangkok native strung up three straight wins against some of the most fearsome strikers in the world in Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

His knockout win over Petrosyan, who many consider the greatest kickboxer in history, made him the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Despite his stellar run, Superbon fell victim to the aggression that Allazov brought in their match at ONE Fight Night 6.

Allazov put on a torrent of strikes and had Superbon on the back foot for much of the second round. The Azerbaijani star never let up on his aggression and felled Superbon thrice to earn the knockout win.

Superbon can start his journey back to the world title at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The former world champion will take on No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun Ozcan this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 11, ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, will stream live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

