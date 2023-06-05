Tayfun Ozcan remains cautious of the danger Superbon brings

Tayfun Ozcan seems to already have the mental aspect set in his next match at ONE Championship.

The Turkish star will take on Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Despite the result of Superbon’s previous outing, Ozcan remains wary of the danger that the Thai superstar will bring to their matchup.

Superbon lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov via second-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

Ozcan told ONE Championship in an interview that he will always view Superbon as an absolute threat, and it will remain as such heading into their match in Bangkok.

“Anything can happen in a fight, and you can get knocked out against any person. It doesn’t make him more or less of an opponent. He’s still Superbon, and I take him very seriously.”

As for Ozcan, a win over Superbon has the potential to push him into a world title shot against Allazov. ‘Turbine’ is the No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxer in ONE Championship but has hit a rough patch, going 1-2 in the promotion.

Ozcan holds a solid unanimous decision win over Enriko Kohl at ONE: Full Circle but suffered two close decision losses to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Marat Grigorian.

Superbon, meanwhile, went on a 3-0 start in ONE Championship with wins over Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Grigorian before dropping the belt to Allazov.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes