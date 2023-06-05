Tayfun Ozcan not afraid of Superbon or any other challenges he has to face in ONE: “I would accept every fight” 

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn enters the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to try and make a statement.

After losing his featherweight kickboxing world championship in devastating fashion at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year, his comeback has been long awaited.

With fans desperate to see whether the former pound-for-pound number one in the world can regain his crown atop the division, the return is finally here. Facing off with Tayfun Ozcan on June 9, the fight presents a huge opportunity for the Dutch-Turkish competitor that will be standing across from the former champ.

Whilst he has proven during his time in ONE Championship that he will take on any and all challengers, results haven’t always gone his way. A win over the Thai striking star would surely undo all of his losses inside the circle to give him the statement win that he has been looking for to really mount a title push.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ozcan spoke about his upcoming fight and what it means to him:

“And honestly, I don’t care who they put in [front of] me now because I would accept every fight just to make up [for the losses].”

The stakes are also high for Superbon.

With Chingiz Allazov defending his title in just a few months' time, a win on June 9 could set up a huge rematch for the featherweight kickboxing world championship in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be live and free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

