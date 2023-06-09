Superbon fully geared up for return at ONE Fight Night 11

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tayfun Ozcan will be one of the main attractions at this week’s ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion expects to take home the win against Ozcan in front of his home crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

It’ll be five months since Superbon Singha Mawynn last fought in ONE Championship, so he’s pumped to get the ball rolling as soon as possible. He hyped up his fans this week with an Instagram post that read:

“See you on Saturday 😈 @onechampionship #onefightnight11.”

Back in January, Superbon experienced one of the most difficult losses of his stellar career. After having held the gold for over a year, the seasoned veteran suffered his own defeat against Chingiz Allazov in mesmerizing fashion at ONE Fight Night 6.

Chingiz Allazov knocked out the Thai superstar in round two of the five-round championship fight to become the new ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. Superbon, as always, was gracious in defeat and took a well-deserved break from fighting to recover.

Now, he’s back full throttle and gunning for the belt. But standing in the way of a potential world title shot is kickboxing rival Tayfun Ozcan. The Turkish sensation has been waiting for an opportunity such as this for a long time, so you know he’s going to bring his A-game on Friday night.

Expect nothing less than fireworks when Superbon and Ozcan collide at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch the 10-match event live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Poll : 0 votes