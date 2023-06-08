Superbon says Tayfun Ozcan is unpredictable: 'I can’t lose my focus for a second'

Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to enter his ONE Fight Night 11 contest this Friday night as a heavy favorite, but the former ONE world champion is by no means taking his opponent lightly.

Five months removed from his shocking second-round knockout at the hands of newly minted ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, Superbon will look to get back on track as he heads to the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with Turkish-Dutch standout Tayfun Ozcan.

Speaking with the promotion just hours before his return to the ring, Superbon spoke about the skill set of his opponent and the importance of staying focused to avoid suffering a second-straight loss. Superbon said:

“He can change to left punch, right punch, right or left kick. And this gives his opponent a hard time predicting his move. If I fight him, I can’t lose my focus for a second.”

Prior to his first defeat under the ONE banner, Superbon had scored victories over other world-class kickboxers including Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. He will look to add another tough name to his hit list in Tayfun Ozcan, an 84-win veteran, and holder of the No. 5 ranking in the featherweight kickboxing division.

If Superbon can deliver a decisive victory on Friday night, he could very well secure himself a rematch with Chingiz Allazov in an effort to reclaim the featherweight kickboxing crown. On the other hand, if Tayfun Ozcan manages to score what would undoubtedly be a massive upset, the 31-year-old scrapper would thrust himself toward the top of the division, potentially setting the stage for his own showdown with the winner of the Allazov vs Grigorian world title tiff at ONE Fight Night 13.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes