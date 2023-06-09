Superbon goes airborne as he prepares for war against Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn is feeling the hype going into fight week for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was last seen drilling one of his most famous and deadliest weapons ahead of his featherweight kickboxing clash against ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan.

On Instagram, Superbon shared a short reel of what a perfect flying knee looks like. Making it look effortless, the Thai superstar didn’t miss the mark as he went airborne. ONE Championship captioned the reel as follows:

“INCOMING 💥 Can Superbon pull off the win against Tayfun Ozcan on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊 @superbon_banchamek.”

Undoubtedly, Superbon vs. Ozcan is one of the most anticipated matchups on the fight card. Over the last few months, the Thai striker teased his return to a world title eliminator bout after surrendering his belt to ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov last January.

Using the loss as a driving force to his preparation, Superbon is more focused than ever on reclaiming his seat on the throne. But first, he’s got to go through Tayfun Ozcan first.

The No. 5 ranked contender hasn’t had the best run in the division, suffering a couple of losses against Superbon’s former rivals, Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. However, he’s more than ready to prove his doubters wrong with an upset finish against one of the best strikers of this generation.

Fans, therefore, wait in anxiety to see how this fight plays out. But one thing is sure: having the home advantage will likely increase Superbon’s chances of getting a knockout.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Fans in North America can catch the main event for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

