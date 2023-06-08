Superbon reveals what he thinks Tayfun Ozcan’s ‘only strength’ is

Former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is confident heading into his fight this week against Tayfun Ozcan, whose punching he sees as the only threat he needs to look out for.

The two strikers are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It is part of a 10-fight offering which will be available live on US prime time and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Superbon shared his thoughts on Dutch-Turkish opponent Tayfun Ozcan and what he expects come fight night:

The 32-year-old Thai superstar said:

“His only strength is his punching. That’s the only thing I have to be careful of.”

Superbon is seeking to rebound at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video after absorbing a humbling defeat in his last fight, which saw him give up the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout was knocked out in the second round by now-division king Chingiz Allazov in their title clash back in January. The defeat saw Superbon surrender the world title after just two defenses.

He is now out to redeem himself, armed with the many lessons from the Allazov loss.

Standing in his way as he starts another winning run is Tayfun Ozcan, himself in search of a bounce-back victory after losing to Armenian Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision last September.

‘Turbine’ is currently the No. 5 contender in the division and a win over No. 1-ranked Superbon could significantly pad his cause to climb the rankings and earn title shot considerations.

