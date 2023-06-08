Superbon suggests Jonathan Haggerty may not be champion for long

Thai superstar fighter Superbon Singha Mawynn does not think ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will stay on top for long. Not with his good friend and compatriot Nong-O Hama still a prominent figure in the division.

Haggerty seized the bantamweight Muay Thai gold from long-time champion Nong-O in April with a devastating knockout in the opening round that sent shockwaves through the sport.

While the victory was not totally left field, with the British striker having held the flyweight world title previously, the manner in which he got the win over a proven champion left many truly impressed.

For Superbon, however, while Haggerty was deserving of the win, his reign could be short-lived as Nong-O is still at the center of a title shot conversation, and when they do meet again it will be a different story.

The 32-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I don't know if he will still keep the belt until he has a chance to fight with Nong-O again.”

Like Nong-O, Superbon is also out to redeem himself after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in January.

He was KO’d by ‘Chinga’ in the second round to effectively end his reign after two title defenses.

Superbon is now looking to jump-start another winning run, beginning this week when he takes on Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The showdown is part of the 10-fight showcase, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9.

With Tayfun Ozcan, the Thai superstar is up against a contender in the division looking to further climb the ranks by taking him down.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

