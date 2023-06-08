Superbon says he ‘can’t be careless’ against intelligent Tayfun Ozcan

As sharp as he has looked throughout his time at ONE Championship, Superbon Singha Mawynn still views himself as a student of the game who can continuously improve his craft.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete went on a perfect 3-0 run at the Singapore-based organization over the past couple of years, defeating Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong alongside a vicious KO of Giorgio Petrosyan.

However, the Thai striking dynamo was given a harsh reality check when he defended his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January this year.

Despite his best efforts to string another win, Superbon’s weapons were no match to that of his rival's, eventually being sent down and out at the 1:03 mark of the second round due to Allazov’s concussive punching power.

Now, five months removed from his first promotional defeat, the 32-year-old martial artist hopes to bounce back in style when he takes on Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

With the horrific knockout lingering in the back of his mind, Superbon admits he cannot be caught slacking against the Dutch-Turkish fighter because of his heavy artillery and fight IQ.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he had this to say:

“I can't be careless because he has heavy and sharp hands. He also has a high fight IQ.”

To prepare himself for what may unfold inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Superbon has tuned up his defensive unit alongside his regular team of coaches.

If he can cut out Ozcan’s attacking weapons, though, the Thai megastar knows he could book himself for another five-round war in the ONE ring or circle next.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free.

