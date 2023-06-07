Superbon looks absolutely ripped heading into ONE Fight Night 11

Superbon Singha Mawynn showed off his incredible physique in a new Instagram post released this week.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion never looked leaner as he prepares for his comeback fight against Tayfun Ozcan on June 9th at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The Thai superstar also rocked a new haircut during fight week, posing a few days before the official weigh-ins.

Proud of his physical achievements, Singha Mawynn posted the images with a caption that read:

“If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be 🖤“

Reactions from fans appeared as soon as the post was first uploaded. Many of them expressed awe and amazement about his incredible body transformation with the following comments below:

IG fan replies to Superbon's post

On Friday’s main event card, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will face his toughest test yet against the Turkish kickboxer. The epic three-round battle will consist of nothing less than a powerful and technical showdown between two of the best strikers in the division.

Superbon, for his part, has much more at stake than his opponent. He failed to defend his belt in a bout against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. As a result, he desperately needs a KO or a dominant finish to get another world title shot.

For Ozacan, an opportunity to face a world-class athlete like Superbon in a title eliminator bout is something he won’t take for granted. Since he joined ONE Championship, Ozcan always felt he belonged among the elites, and now he's got a chance to prove his mettle in front of the whole world.

‘The Turkish Turbine’ is an aggressive and high-paced striker whose style largely resembles that of Chingiz Allazov. The Dutch style of fighting could be the key to Superbon’s demise, all thanks to Allazov’s easy defeat of the Thai superstar this past January.

However, it’s easier said than done. Superbon’s timing and elite kickboxing skills continue to make him a dangerous adversary for any opponent who stands against him. This is one of the reasons why this matchup is so compelling. Both fighters have much to bring to the table, but only one can move up to challenge the champion.

Fans in North America can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill, which emanates from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, live and for free with a Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes