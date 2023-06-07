Superbon returns with a renewed hunger for victory, sends warning to opponents

Coming off a very humbling defeat last time around, Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn is determined to redeem himself and wants his opponents to know that.

The 32-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai affiliate will return to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok. He will take on Dutch-Turkish dynamo Tayfun Ozcan in a featured featherweight kickboxing clash.

It comes nearly five months after he was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov and lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in the process.

The defeat was his first in four fights under ONE Championship as well as the first in five years in his illustrious combat sports career.

Superbon said that the KO loss was a wake-up call for him and that he can't wait to make up for it.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former champion shared what his mindset is moving forward, saying:

“What I can say now is that I am even hungrier to win than before. My opponents need to watch out.”

Superbon’s road to redemption starts at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11 against Tayfun Ozcan.

In the lead-up to the contest, he said his priority was to study what happened in his previous fight and make the necessary adjustments to come up with a better performance and win.

It is something he is confident he'll able to do.

Out to trip Superbon at the onset of his redemption tour is Tayfun Ozcan, who himself is looking for a rebound victory after losing in his last fight to Marat Grigorian of Armenia by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

