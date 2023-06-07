Superbon says he has enough to beat Tayfun Ozcan and is confident of victory at ONE Fight Night 11

Superbon is more than confident that his skills will get the job done at ONE Fight Night 11 against Tafyun Ozcan.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will look to get back into the win column this Friday night after suffering his first loss inside the circle this past January. Superbon surrendered his kickboxing crown to newly minted ONE world champion, Chingiz Allazov, but the Thai star is on the mend and ready to climb back into title contention with a win over Tayfun Ozcan inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“I am confident that my skills and experience are enough to beat him... I will win this fight.”

Superbon undoubtedly goes into the contest as the heavy favorite against Ozcan, a fighter with 84-career wins, but is yet to truly turn heads under the ONE Championship banner. ‘Turbine’ will look to turn things around and land the biggest win of his career against one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport.

It will be a unique situation for Superbon as he steps into the ring coming off a loss for the first time since signing with the promotion. Given the brutal knockout he suffered against ‘Chinga’ earlier this year, some have suggested that Superbon’s chin could have been permanently affected, a reality that tends to plague even the best fighters as their careers go on. However, at 32 years old, it's probably a bit premature to assume that Superbon is on a decline.

The likeliest scenario is that Superbon simply underestimated the power and skill that Chingiz Allazov possesses, a mistake he will not make again as he marches back to the top of the division in an effort to even the odds with the new featherweight kickboxing king.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes