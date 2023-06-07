Superbon isn’t underestimating upcoming opponent in his march back to world title

Superbon is undoubtedly stepping into his bout at ONE Fight Night 11 as the heavy favorite, but he is not making the mistake of underestimating his opponent, Tafyn Ozcan.

Superbon steps into the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand for the very first time as he looks to bounce back from a devastating defeat at the hands of newly crowned ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov. Following his first loss inside the Circle, Superbon admitted that he went into the bout underestimating his opponent, a mistake he will not repeat this Friday night against Tayfun Ozcan.

“Tayfun Ozcan is not an easy opponent. No one at this level is,” Superbon said in an interview with ONE Championship.

Despite his first-round knockout loss against Chingiz Allazov, Superbon is still widely considered to be one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport, having defeated other kickboxing greats including Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Giorgio Petorsyan, and Marat Grigorian. He’ll look to add another notable name to his hit list at ONE Fight Night 11 as he meets the Turkish ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan.

Ozcan steps into the contest with 84-career wins to his credit, but has failed to find the win column under the ONE Championship banner, dropping two of his last three appearances via decision. Ready to establish himself as a legitimate ONE world title contender, Ozcan will be on his A-game as he squares off with one of the most dangerous strikers in the history of the game.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

