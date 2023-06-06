Superbon says fight against Tayfun Ozcan will be ‘explosive’

As he prepares to make his return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn is ready to tie up some loose ends.

After losing his featherweight kickboxing world championship to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the former champ’s long-awaited return is finally here.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 9, the big question on everyone’s mind is how will the former pound-for-pound number one respond to the ruthless knockout he suffered last time out.

As he returns to being a challenger following his dominant run as the champ, the Thai star is ready to work his way back up the rankings, starting with Tayfun Ozcan.

With plenty of contenders waiting in the wings to try and test themselves against the former champ, Ozcan has some unfinished business with the 32-year old.

At ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, the Dutch-Turkish striker stepped in to replace an injured Chingiz Allazov to face the world champion.

After Superbon also pulled out of the contest, Ozcan was left to face Marat Grigorian but now he finally has his opportunity to make a statement.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former titleholder of the featherweight kickboxing division previewed the match-up:

“I always think that we have to fight each other one day. And it happened at the right time for me. I believe this fight will be explosive, for sure.”

North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free on June 9.

