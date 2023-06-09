Superbon is hyped and ready to do battle at ONE Fight Night 11

On June 9, get ready for an incredible kickboxing throwdown at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tayfun Ozcan will be one of the most thrilling matches on the 10-match fight card. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion returns stronger than before to get back into the world title picture after surrendering his belt to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

With only war and blood on his mind, Superbon is hyped and ready to get back on the winning track with another highlight-reel finish. Check out his fight week photos below:

Reactions from fans have been non-stop. They rallied support for their champion with the following messages below:

Instagram replies for Superbon

With over 140 bouts to his name, it’s no wonder Superbon is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. The 32-year-old sensation has competed across three different continents, defeating legendary names over the years, including Saenchai and Jomthong Chuwattana, until arriving at ONE Championship in 2020.

He previously held a record of three straight wins, including two world title bouts against Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian, before confronting ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov this past January.

At ONE Fight Night 6, Superbon fell to Allazov by way of knockout in the second round. It was an intense and stunning upset finish that immediately silenced the crowd. However, he has returned full throttle and is on a mission to win his belt back. He faces 31-year-old Tayfun Ozcan, who is 1-2 in the stacked featherweight rankings. Ozcan is also ready to finally lock horns with Superbon, and he’s likely brimming with confidence at the prospect of being one fight away from competing for gold.

North American fans can watch the main event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Subscription on Friday, June 9.

