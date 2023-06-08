Superbon likens Rodtang to Muay Thai legends Buakaw and Khaosai Galaxy: “His style is so entertaining”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is already one of the best strikers of his generation, but Superbon Singha Mawynn added more prestige to the Thai superstar’s illustrious name.

Superbon likened Rodtang to Thai sporting icons Buakaw Banchamek and Khaosai Galaxy for his penchant for entertaining crowds through his personality and unbridled aggressiveness inside the circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said Rodtang has a style that easily captivates the crowd’s attention, much like how Buakaw and Khaosai did during their time in the spotlight.

"Because he knows what he has to do to please fans. And his style is so entertaining. Like Buakaw or Khaosai Galaxy, everyone will stop what they're doing to watch their fights. Who doesn't like watching fighters with aggressive style and can absorb many attacks like them?”

Buakaw is often regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time with multiple world titles from K-1, Omnoi Stadium, WMC, Kunlun, and WBC.

Khaosai, meanwhile, is one of the most influential boxers in Thai history. The Thai legend is a former WBA super flyweight world champion and is listed as the no.19 fighter in Ring Magazine’s list of 100 greatest punchers of all time.

Though Rodtang is still in the middle of his prime, it’s undeniable just how big his impact is on Muay Thai.

Rodtang is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with an overall record of 271-42-10. He also competed in ONE Championship’s first-ever mixed-rules bout against American legend Demetrious Johnson at ONE X in Marc 2022.

As for Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will face No.5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan in a featherweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

