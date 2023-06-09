Superbon looking to regain his top spot as striking’s best pound-for-pound fighter

Superbon Singha Mawynn is hopeful that a triumph at ONE Fight Night 11 will push him closer to two things – the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and recognition as the best pound-for-pound fighter.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete carried a 12-0 run over the past five years, which led analysts and combat sports fans to describe him as the No.1 P4P fighter in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

But his streak of victories – which included a massive head kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021 – became a thing of the past when he crashed out to Chinigiz Allazov earlier this year.

That evening, Superbon was rocked by the Azerbaijan-Belarus representative’s thunderous fists, a finishing sequence that ended his short-lived stint as the divisional king.

But with that bout now a thing of the past, Superbon is looking to his fight against Tayfun Ozcan to correct his mistakes from the past and establish himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, the Thai said:

“Yeah, that's good. I think that is for the fighter, for the athletes like me, everyone. I think that means a lot to us. Because this sport, like fighting, only one that can be number one, pound for pound. Being the best pound-for-pound athlete tells you where you are right now.”

He added:

“Before they said I'm pound-for-pound, that means I'm the one who is better than everyone in kickboxing. But now I come down to number two. That still reminds me where I am now. I need to go back to being the number one.”

Watch the full interview here:

North American fans keen to tune in to Superbon’s battle at ONE Fight Night 11 can do so live and for free with an active Amazon Prime membership this Friday, June 9.

