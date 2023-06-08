Superbon is ready to throw it down with Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn is locked, loaded, and ready to throw down with Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The Thai stalwart is back in his journey towards a shot at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title after being dethroned by Chingiz Allazov this January. The upset loss sent shockwaves across the kickboxing community as Allazov put an end to Superbon’s dominating reign.

Now, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion returns to the world stage with a mission to seek retribution.

After a terrific fight camp, he hyped up his fan base with the following Instagram caption:

“I'm ready for my fight @onechampionship #onefightnight11 @superbon.trainingcamp.”

Fans online joined in Superbon’s optimism as they encouraged the former champ with messages of support and adulation.

Check out some of the replies below:

Instagram replies to Superbon's post

It goes without saying that Superbon is one of the greatest strikers of his generation. He catapulted to the top because of his ability to set up very strong combinations from all angles.

His high kicks and teeps, in particular, are his best weapons. He lands kicks without much tell, which is a major cause for concern for his opponents. There’s no way to anticipate what he’s thinking of doing next, since every strike and movement comes naturally to him.

He defeated elite names in the industry such as Muay Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan using those strategies and the outcome has always been delightful to watch.

For his next fight, Superbon might need to change some aspects of his game. Tayfun Ozcan comes from the same school of martial arts as Allazov, where they like to pressure forward and bait opponents into a brawl.

If Superbon can maintain distance, it’s going to be an easy night for him. But who knows what kind of mindset he has after suffering such a devastating loss in his previous fight.

Superbon vs. Ozcan takes place on June 9 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Fans in North America can watch the main event live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

