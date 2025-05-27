Superbon ready to unify featherweight kickboxing gold on Masaaki Noiri's turf: "Let's go to Japan"

Reigning undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was present during the ONE Friday Fights 109 card last May 23 and had a special appearance inside the ring with an interview with 'The Dragon,' Mitch Chilson.

Chilson asked Supebon for a message to Masaaki Noiri, who currently holds the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, and he did not hold back by stating that he wants to face him in front of his home fans in Japan:

"So excited to face you. Let's go to Japan. I will fight you in your home country. See you there."

Watch Superbon's interview here:

Noiri was present in Yuki Yoza's corner during the event, witnessing his teammate's successful promotional debut against Elbrus Osmanov, which resulted in a masterful unanimous decision victory.

The 32-year-old Japanese world champion earned the outright shot against Superbon last March 23 when he scored a massive upset win against Tawanchai PK Saenchai with a third-round TKO win in their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title showdown at the Saitama Super Arena.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 109 via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and via watch.onefc.com.

Superbon explains why the featherweight division is the most stacked weight class in combat sports

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon explained why the featherweight division or the 155-pound weight class, is the most stacked in all combat sports.

According to the Thai striking maestro, he thinks that it is the median weight that the majority of nationalities compete at, which makes it a very hard weight class to excel in fighting:

"So the 70-kilo division is like, everyone is always looking at 70 kilos. So everyone wants to be the champion at 70 kilos, because 70 kilos is probably the hardest weight class. Because, like, everyone is strong all around the world, like even Asian people, they are 70 kilos, European people, they are 70 kilos, American people, they are 70 kilos. All round the world, they are 70 kilos."

