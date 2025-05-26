“Everyone is strong” - Superbon says featherweight’s melting pot of fighters makes it the hardest division in ONE Championship

The featherweight class is arguably the toughest division in ONE Championship, and Superbon has a theory on why it attained such notoriety.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said the division's 155-pound limit is the perfect melting pot of the world's best fighters.

He detailed that Western countries almost always dominate the heavier weight classes, while Asian nations have a solid grip on the lighter divisions.

The 155-pound class, meanwhile, is a smorgasbord of fighters from almost all nationalities and ethnicities.

Superbon said:

"So the 70-kilo division is like, everyone is always looking at 70 kilos. So everyone wants to be the champion at 70 kilos, because 70 kilos is probably the hardest weight class. Because, like, everyone is strong all around the world, like even Asian people, they are 70 kilos, European people, they are 70 kilos, American people, they are 70 kilos. All around the world, they are 70 kilos."

Superbon's division alone houses some of the most terrifying strikers on the planet, including ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, Marat Grigorian, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, meanwhile, reigns as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, with Superbon, Bampara Kouyate, Shadow Singha Mawynn, Nico Carrillo, and Nattawut as the division's top five contenders.

As for the MMA class, Chinese superstar Tang Kai is the reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion, with Kyrgyzstan's Akbar Abdullaev as the clear-cut top contender.

Superbon says he has a different sense of pride watching his fighters thrive in ONE Championship

Superbon may be the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, but he also built a steady coaching portfolio over the past year.

The Thai megastar owns Superbon Training Camp and is one of the Bangkok super gym's head trainers.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said he feels a different sense of fulfillment when his fighters follow in his footsteps in ONE Championship.

He said:

"When you teach someone, and you want them to get better, it's another feeling, but it's still a good feeling and [you feel] happy too, because when they're successful, it you're more grateful for them, and then you feel proud of yourself too, because you can help them with your experience."

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

