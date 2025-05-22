“I just want to share my experience” - Superbon enjoying becoming a mentor and coach to fellow fighters

While Superbon's fighting career is far from over, he's also enjoying taking on a mentorship role to his fellow fighters. The Superbon Training Camp head has been quite hands-on for athletes training inside his gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

The select few even get the absolute pleasure of having the Thai megastar on their corner come fight time, including Nong-O Hama in his breakthrough win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month.

Ad

Trending

For Superbon, there's a special sense of fulfillment each time he helps a fighter reach their potential. The 34-year-old veteran said in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I can tell them my experience. I tell them what I'm doing, what I could do, and what I'm good at before. But you know, like, fighters, like look at me, I'm not that good, everything."

Ad

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion continued:

"I don't know everything in the fighter's life. I have more than I don't know, but I teach them what I have, my skill, my experience, what are you going to do when you go in the ring, what you going to train, and then what you have to think before you go to the ring. So I think I just want to share my experience."

Ad

Superbon thanks ONE for giving Muay Thai fighters recognition globally

The best Muay Thai fighters in the world are no longer underrated gems since ONE Championship gave them the global platform to showcase their skills.

Superbon, for one, couldn't thank the world's largest martial arts organization enough for this incredible opportunity.

"Different fighters are getting bigger because of social media, because of the fans. We have more fans around the world because of ONE Championship. We get more fans around the world. So we're getting bigger," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.