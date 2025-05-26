“You feel proud of yourself too” - Superbon shares the fulfillment he gets from seeing fighters he coached thrive

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is not just one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship today, but also a teacher, a role model, and a coach. As a coach, Superbon feels immense pride and fulfillment whenever one of his pupils earns success in the ring.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon talked about the satisfaction he gets as the main man at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

The featherweight kickboxing king said:

"When you teach someone, and you want them to get better, it's another feeling, but it's still a good feeling and [you feel] happy too, because when they're successful, it you're more grateful for them, and then you feel proud of yourself too, because you can help them with your experience."

Superbon is currently deep in training, preparing himself for a potential world title unification showdown with interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri, which fans expect to see sometime later this year.

Superbon happy to share the gym with his friends Nong-O Hama, Buakaw, Saenchai: "We learn a lot from them"

Superbon has had some amazing mentors over the years, including Muay Thai legends Buakaw and Saenchai, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

At Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, a facility he runs, the three icons often join Superbon in guiding Thailand's next generation of martial artists. He told Sportskeeda MMA how important it is to have these legends in his corner:

"If you surround yourself with [incredible] people, you're going to be the same. So for me, like, they are all good, and we learn a lot from them."

