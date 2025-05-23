“It's not the same” - Superbon says fighters today rely too much on power, athleticism

Superbon talked about the evolution of fighting regarding athletes succeeding without world-class striking skills.

At 34 years old, Superbon has been around combat sports for over two decades. The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has witnessed a fundamental and cultural change in striking during his highly successful career.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, the Thai superstar had this to say about how some fighters achieve success through their physical attributes:

"The difference between right now [and back then], you look at someone [who] does not have really, really [good] skills, but they have power. They're strong, and they have a good body, and they have power, and they are young. And they can beat someone with that. But if you look at the skill and then their experience, it's not the same, because they have not beaten everyone in the rankings. Yes, I mean, like with that, you need to prove [yourself] more."

Superbon has fought in ONE Championship nine times, establishing promotional records of 5-1 in kickboxing and 1-2 in Muay Thai.

In April 2024, the 34-year-old captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, later elevated to undisputed status due to Chingiz Allazov remaining inactive.

Superbon is focused on being ready for Masaaki Noiri

On March 23, Masaaki Noiri shockingly knocked out Tawanchai at ONE 172 to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world title. As a result, the Japanese superstar is expected to face Superbon for the undisputed throne later this year.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Superbon had this to say about preparing himself for a clash with Noiri:

"Everyone is strong in ONE Championship. So I need to be ready for him, because he [is] not just like a normal fighter, he's a champion."

Masaaki Noiri, a former two-division K-1 world champion, surprisingly started his ONE Championship tenure with back-to-back unanimous decision losses against Sitthichai and Liu Mengyang.

Noiri bounced back with a second-round knockout against Shakir Al-Tekreeti. He later silenced the doubters by taking out Tawanchai.

Noiri looks to etch his name into ONE history by taking out Superbon, who's widely considered the greatest striker in the promotion's featherweight kickboxing division.

