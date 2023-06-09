Superbon says bigger Jonathan Haggerty might be tough matchup for Rodtang

World champions Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang had two high-profile matches when they both challenged for flyweight Muay Thai supremacy, but Superbon Singha Mawynn believes things could be different on the current landscape.

Haggerty is now the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and Superbon posits that Rodtang could be at a disadvantage in the heavier weight class.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Superbon said:

"It's going to be an interesting fight too. But I think if Rodtang is coming up to bantamweight, I think Jonathan is going to be better because of the weight [difference]. His (Rodtang’s) power is more for the lower-weight class.”

Rodtang started his years-long reign with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when he dethroned Haggerty at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019 via unanimous decision.

Several months later, the two met in an explosive rematch and Rodtang once again came up victorious when he knocked out Haggerty in the third round of their January 2020 encounter.

Haggerty has since bounced back from those losses and is now the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion when he ended Thai legend Nong-O Hama’s four-year reign with the gold.

The British star did the unthinkable when he knocked out Nong-O in the first round of their main event meeting at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

As for Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is set for a pivotal matchup against no.5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Superbon is looking to reclaim the world title that he relinquished to Chingiz Allazov this past January at ONE Fight Night 6, and a win over Ozcan could potentially land him a rematch against his former adversary.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

