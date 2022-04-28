×
Create
Notifications

"Gonna be the featherweight champion" - Superbon on wanting a mixed rules bout vs Thanh Le

Superbon Banchamek after victory at Singapore Stadium. (Image from @superbon_banchamek Instagram)
Superbon Banchamek after victory at Singapore Stadium. (Image from @superbon_banchamek Instagram)
Garrett Kerman
Garrett Kerman
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 05:34 AM IST
News

ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing champ Superbon Banchamek recently declared that he has his eyes set on becoming the ONE Championship featherweight champion in MMA.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nick Atkin asked him about the possibility of holding two titles, and this was his response:

"I want to have three normally. I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai."

Nick Atkins also asked Banchamek about the possibility of him fighting in MMA after he was done with Muay Thai:

"Maybe we can go with, like a mixed rule like Rodtang, it should be fun."

Banchamek then expanded on who he would like to fight in a possible mixed-rules fight in the ONE circle:

"It's gonna be the featherweight champion. It would be fun."

Watch the full interview with Superbon Banchamek here:

youtube-cover

Banchamek envisions holding three belts at some point in his career, and he is one fighter that you can't deny him. He is a dominant champion, and the sky is the limit for what is potentially next for him.

Superbon to solidify his greatness against Chingiz Allazov

ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Banchamek has been a dominant force since stepping foot inside the ONE circle. He has been undefeated since way back in 2016, going 8-0 during that stretch with notable wins over Giorgio Petrosyan and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Are you kidding me? Superbon knocks Giorgio Petrosyan out COLD https://t.co/7KIlEHEayp

Challenging him for his featherweight championship will be ONE Championship featherweight Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov. Allazov was able to defeat Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the finals. He is a worthy opponent for him because he will be pushing Banchamek to his limits.

Écoutez les bruits des coups de Chingiz Alazov c’est des coups de fouets sa mère https://t.co/lVgTmKVvwN

Allazov will be willing to bring the fight to Banchamek, making for a fascinating battle. In this bout, we will see if Banchamek stands a chance at trying to obtain three belts in two separate sports in his career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanh Le isn't someone who will back down from a fight, so if a contest is offered, he will most likely take it. This could be a potential superfight for ONE Championship and a fight that fans globally will be excited to see.

Edited by Phil Dillon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी