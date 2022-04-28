"Gonna be the featherweight champion" - Superbon on wanting a mixed rules bout vs Thanh Le

ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing champ Superbon Banchamek recently declared that he has his eyes set on becoming the ONE Championship featherweight champion in MMA.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nick Atkin asked him about the possibility of holding two titles, and this was his response:

"I want to have three normally. I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai."

Nick Atkins also asked Banchamek about the possibility of him fighting in MMA after he was done with Muay Thai:

"Maybe we can go with, like a mixed rule like Rodtang, it should be fun."

Banchamek then expanded on who he would like to fight in a possible mixed-rules fight in the ONE circle:

"It's gonna be the featherweight champion. It would be fun."

Banchamek envisions holding three belts at some point in his career, and he is one fighter that you can't deny him. He is a dominant champion, and the sky is the limit for what is potentially next for him.

Superbon to solidify his greatness against Chingiz Allazov

ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Banchamek has been a dominant force since stepping foot inside the ONE circle. He has been undefeated since way back in 2016, going 8-0 during that stretch with notable wins over Giorgio Petrosyan and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Challenging him for his featherweight championship will be ONE Championship featherweight Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov. Allazov was able to defeat Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the finals. He is a worthy opponent for him because he will be pushing Banchamek to his limits.

Allazov will be willing to bring the fight to Banchamek, making for a fascinating battle. In this bout, we will see if Banchamek stands a chance at trying to obtain three belts in two separate sports in his career.

Thanh Le isn't someone who will back down from a fight, so if a contest is offered, he will most likely take it. This could be a potential superfight for ONE Championship and a fight that fans globally will be excited to see.

