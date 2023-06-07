Superbon says he likes to travel ‘a lot’ but still trains consistently everywhere

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand is a fun-loving guy. One glance at his social media accounts, particularly on Instagram, and fans see a man who loves to travel and train in picturesque locales.

You will often see Superbon throwing jumping knees, spinning back kicks, and other flashy moves with paradise in the background. He often visits the beach with legendary trainer Gae, where they work on his skills along the shoreline.

One would think he doesn’t take training seriously, but the 32-year-old Bangkok native is quick to dispel those notions.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon reiterated that he is very serious about training, and works on his skills almost every day. He really just loves to travel, but he trains wherever he goes.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

"Some people see me traveling a lot. It may make them think that I don’t pay attention to training. In fact, I train consistently wherever I go. I trained almost every day for 4-5 months now."

Luckily for Thai fans, they won’t have to wonder where Superbon is, because he’s stepping in the ONE Championship ring in Bangkok for his next fight.

Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, is set to face no.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and The Netherlands.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

