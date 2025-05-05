Superbon says Nong-O has a wealth of matchup choices for vacant flyweight Muay Thai belt

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes training mate and friend Nong-O Hama has his hands full in his quest for the vacant flyweight world title. He highlighted that the 135-pound division is made more stacked with the new fighters joining the lane's traditional powerhouses.

He shared it in an interview with the Bangkok Post following ONE Championship's latest event ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon said:

"I think maybe they have more fighters in the organization right now like (Jordan) Estupinan, we have Nakrob (Fairtex), we have Jaosuayai (Mor Krungthepthonburi), we have many new fighters in this weight class that’s very good right now."

Watch the interview below:

Apart from the rising stars, the flyweight Muay Thai division still has the likes of former world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Jacob Smith and Denis Puric to contend with.

Nong-O, 38, the former bantamweight Muay Thai king, started competing in flyweight this year. He believes that at this stage of his illustrious career, the division suits him better.

Nong-O boosts flyweight push with payback win over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama exacted payback on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 to boost his push in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

The Thai legend scored a convincing decision victory over the Team Sor Sommai standout to get back at Kongthoranee, who edged him out by split decision in their first encounter back in February.

At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O made a lot of headway with his forward pressure that Kongthoranee had a hard time matching up with. He was stunned with a solid left hand from his compatriot in the second round, but he was able to regain his bearings as the match progressed on his way to the victory.

The impressive win at ONE Fight Night 31 also earned Nong-O a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

