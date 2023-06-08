Superbon says progress on his own gym is going smoothly

It’s every professional fighter’s dream to be able to build their own gym where people can convene and hone their skills. For former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, that dream has now become a reality.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar recently established Superbon Training Camp in Thailand and he couldn’t be more ecstatic.

As of now, the gym is still in the very early stages. It’s open, but not complete yet. Superbon, however, is happy that he has finally knocked this item off his bucket list.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon gave fans an update on Superbon Training Camp.

The Thai superstar said:

“Right now my camp is at 90 percent. People have started to come in and train. This has been a goal of mine.”

Superbon is a little tied up right now, preparing for his upcoming fight. The 32-year-old is in redemption season, and is looking to put on a spectacular performance in front of his hometown crowd in his next fight.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand is set to lock horns with no.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and The Netherlands.

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 11, as we provide up-to-the-minute coverage straight from the source.

Poll : 0 votes