  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Superbon says Tawanchai do-over at ONE 170 was written in the stars: "I knew we were going to have a rematch"

Superbon says Tawanchai do-over at ONE 170 was written in the stars: "I knew we were going to have a rematch"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Jan 17, 2025 09:08 GMT
Superbon huggng Tawanchai | Image credit: ONE Championship
Superbon huggng Tawanchai [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Thai superstar Superbon has been long expecting a championship rematch with current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai ever since their first fight in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Superbon received a close majority decision loss at the hands of Tawanchai, and in a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of their rematch at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, he explained the reason behind this thought by saying:

"I was confident I'd be in a championship match, as some said I should have won, while some said Tawanchai should win. So, I knew we were going to have a rematch."
also-read-trending Trending

The two Muay Thai maestros will headline the loaded card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the reigning featherweight kickboxing king looks to become a two-sport world champion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Additionally, the Bangkok-based warrior wants to avenge his loss to Tawanchai and even their head-to-head score.

Superbon claims that he has been sharpening and improving his skills to make his rematch with Tawanchai a lot different

The Superbon Training Camp head honcho revealed during the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization that he has been constantly improving his skills and techniques for the past year to give Tawanchai a different look in their second meeting.

The 34-year-old specifically said that his stamina and precision have been the areas that he greatly improved in. He stated:

"From the previous fights to today, it's been a year since I've been in training. My stamina and power have improved. My skills have been better and more precise. I can feel that this fight is going to be a lot different."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी