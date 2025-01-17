Superbon says Tawanchai do-over at ONE 170 was written in the stars: "I knew we were going to have a rematch"

Thai superstar Superbon has been long expecting a championship rematch with current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai ever since their first fight in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Superbon received a close majority decision loss at the hands of Tawanchai, and in a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of their rematch at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, he explained the reason behind this thought by saying:

"I was confident I'd be in a championship match, as some said I should have won, while some said Tawanchai should win. So, I knew we were going to have a rematch."

The two Muay Thai maestros will headline the loaded card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the reigning featherweight kickboxing king looks to become a two-sport world champion.

Additionally, the Bangkok-based warrior wants to avenge his loss to Tawanchai and even their head-to-head score.

Superbon claims that he has been sharpening and improving his skills to make his rematch with Tawanchai a lot different

The Superbon Training Camp head honcho revealed during the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization that he has been constantly improving his skills and techniques for the past year to give Tawanchai a different look in their second meeting.

The 34-year-old specifically said that his stamina and precision have been the areas that he greatly improved in. He stated:

"From the previous fights to today, it's been a year since I've been in training. My stamina and power have improved. My skills have been better and more precise. I can feel that this fight is going to be a lot different."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

