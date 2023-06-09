Superbon says the only thing good about Tayfun Ozcan is his boxing

Superbon Singha Mawynn seems to be impressed with Tayfun Ozcan, yet he feels that his next opponent could be a one-trick pony.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will take on Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov this Friday US primetime in front of his hometown fans in Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superbon, who wants nothing more than to reclaim the world title, plans to use his match against Ozcan as a stepping stone back to the world championship picture.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Superbon said the No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender might rely too much on his boxing and leave himself open to other areas of attack.

“Yeah, I watch him. He's a smart fighter. He's tough, he has good boxing. Yes, good boxing only.”

Superbon is one of the most well-rounded strikers in the stacked featherweight kickboxing division in ONE Championship and is already among the greatest Thai fighters to have ever lived.

His 3-0 start in the promotion was also the stuff of legends with his three wins coming at the expense of some of the best kickboxers the world has ever seen.

Superbon had a stellar ONE Championship debut when he dominated old rival Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong en route to a unanimous decision win in July 2020.

He then had a career-defining win when he flatlined the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, the man many consider the greatest kickboxer of all time, to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in October 2021.

Superbon then completed the hat trick at ONE X when he defended the gold against Marat Grigorian.

That run, however, came to an end when he lost via knockout to Chingiz Allazov this past January at ONE Fight Night 6.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be streamed live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

