Superbon shares friendship with Muay Thai icon Nong-O

With as much time as Superbon Singha Mawynn and the legendary Nong-O Hama have spent together, as evidenced by their often joint social media posts, one would have guessed the two have long been best friends. However, that’s certainly not the case, as Superbon recently revealed.

In fact, they’ve only just recently sparked a friendship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon revealed that he and Nong-O have only recently become acquainted.

The 32-year-old Thai star said:

“I have known Nong-O for a long time. We meet often in Singapore. But we just say hello when we meet, have breakfast together, not training together until my last two fights.”

Superbon and Nong-O are like two peas in a pod. The two are often spotted spending time together, whether it's messing around in the gym, or going on a fishing trip. Needless to say, both men will one day end up in the Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done.

Speaking of Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has the chance to further his legacy and perhaps make another run at the world title with a victory over his next opponent.

No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand is set to face the No.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and the Netherlands at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

