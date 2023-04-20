Superbon showcases flawless technique in gym workout

Former featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one Superbon Singha Mawynn has been regularly posting videos on his Instagram profile of his work in the gym.

After the former champion was dethroned in January this year, fans have been eagerly anticipating his return and have been given short little tastes of the comeback trail starting to take shape.

At ONE Fight Night 6, the first big event of 2023 for ONE Championship , the defending champion finally met the featherweight World Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov, a matchup that fans had waited a long time to see.

Allazov produced the best performance of his career on the night, walking down the champion and pressuring him early with his boxing before finding the finish in the second round and pulling off the upset.

Despite this disappointing result, there is faith that the Thai superstar can recapture the form that saw him ascend to the top of the sport in ONE Championship.

As he prepares to step inside the circle as a challenger once again, Superbon shared this clip of a session on the pads that got the fans talking in the comments below the post:

Dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O, who returns at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, said:

“Let's go 🔥🔥”

Fans pointed out how accurate the former world champion is with each of his strikes being executed with flawless technique:

themorningstar0613:

“Everything thrown perfectly…”

Lookatmeimruffioooooo:

“Switch kick to straight right 🔥🔥 right kick to straight right 🙌 balance and timing”

johnny.dett:

“😮 Your form reminds me of Sagat from “Street Fighter”… the power and strength from land of a million elephants… 😆🙏 happy songkran brother Fc USA!!!”

