Watch: Superbon spars with Stamp Fairtex and Smilla Sundell

Superbon recently sparred with Stamp Fairtex and Smilla Sundell. The ONE Championship world title holders are training together to sharpen their skills.

The featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Banchamek trained with Muay Thai strawweight champion Smilla Sundell and former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex.

On his YouTube channel, Superbon shared a video of the sparring session:

The sparring session between Stamp Fairtex and Superbon was a purely boxing-based exchange. Stamp was aggressive throwing combination strikes and Superbon covered and threw counter punches. As is tradition, the two laughed and cheered each other on in an effort to keep the sparring session light and friendly.

Stamp began as a striking fighter and held titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE. She has since transitioned to MMA and won the women's atomweight Grand Prix title.

In the above video, Stamp shared some of her MMA knowledge as well. She effortlessly earned a single leg takedown against Superbon and was able to hold him down.

The sparring session between Smilla Sundell and Superbon was refereed by Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon. At one point, Superbon landed a sweep on Sundell followed by a sweep on referee Rodtang as well. The two fighters thanked each other at the end and shared a laugh.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

Sundell and Superbon currently hold a world championship in ONE and Stamp is looking to win one as well.

Stamp Fairtex could still earn a title according to Rodtang

While the Thai-born fighter has held titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, she has not held an unsisputed championship in MMA. She won a Grand Prix title in 2021 and was unable to capture the divisional title against Angela Lee at ONE X.

According to Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, Stamp will still be able to win a championship title in MMA. Speaking to ONE Championship, he explained:

“She can [still become the MMA World Champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques... [In] the fight with Angela Lee, Stamp coped well with Angela’s various MMA techniques and submission attempts. I believe that if she takes time to train harder, she can get the belt from Angela next time.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Flashto when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage! Flash🔙 to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/E5yetxzbiX

Stamp Fairtex is coming off a loss in her last fight, which was a title shot. She will likely get back in the ONE circle later this year and will be hunting for ONE gold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far