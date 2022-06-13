"Not out of the realm of possibility" - Janet Todd on if another Stamp Fairtex clash can happen

Janet Todd, the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion, believes that a rematch against Stamp Fairtex isn’t an outlandish idea.

Todd, who’s busy preparing for her fight against Lara Fernandez at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on July 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, said another match with Stamp is always a possibility down the line. Fernandez and Todd will be duking it out for the ONE interim women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Todd stressed that Stamp was, and is, an integral part of her development as a fighter.

Janet Todd said:

“Yeah, she’s a great opponent. I like her as a person too. She also helped me level up as well as an opponent and challenged me to get better. Our last kickboxing fight we had was a pretty close fight. That’s not out of the realm of possibilities.”

Stamp and Todd have already fought twice in ONE Championship, with both fighters holding wins over each other.

Todd’s first fight in ONE was a bitter unanimous decision loss when she challenged then-champion Stamp for the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title back in February 2019.

‘JT’ got her comeuppance, though, a year later when she snatched the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing title from Stamp via split decision.

Catch the interview below:

Janet Todd denies ducking Anissa Meksen

While Janet Todd has reigned atop the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing division since February 2020, one of the greatest fighters of her generation entered ONE Championship’s fold.

Anissa Meksen, a multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, joined ONE Championship in late 2021 and immediately called out Todd at every possible opportunity she got.

Meksen claimed in several interviews that Todd’s been ducking her, but the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion claims otherwise.

Todd said that she’ll defend her kickboxing title against Meksen, and all she needs is the date and place.

“I do think Anissa is one of the top-level fighters, and I do believe that she brings up the level of competition in our division, which is exactly what we want because it will raise the level [of] competition of the whole weight group and it only makes us better. I think she’s a good addition to the ONE roster,” said Todd.

She added:

“Yes, of course [I'm willing to fight her]. Like I said, I think she brings up the level of competition, right? That’s what we want for ONE Championship. We want to fight the best to be the best. I can’t control what other people say or what other people think. I can only control what I do, and my own actions and my own thoughts, so that’s that.”

FIrst things first, Todd will need to handle business against Fernandez at ONE 159.

