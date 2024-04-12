Superbon still gunning for two-sport supremacy once he unifies kickboxing belts: "That's my goal"

Superbon Singha Mawynn confirms his goal is to become a two-sport world champion.

In Dec. 2023, Superbon tested his Muay Thai skills against ONE featherweight world champion Tawanchai. The world-class strikers showcased an action-packed war before the Singha Mawynn affiliate came up short and lost by unanimous decision.

Since then, the Thai superstar has bounced back by defeating Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title. Although he's focused on the undisputed throne, Superbon hasn't lost interest in making history by claiming two-sport supremacy.

Following his latest win against Grigorian, Superbon was asked the following question at the ONE Friday Fights 58 post-fight press conference:

"Are you open to another Muay Thai bout?"

The 33-year-old responded by saying:

"Yes, that's my goal. That's my other goal. My goal is still, I want to be the kickboxing world champion and I want to be a Muay Thai world champion too."

Watch Superbon's entire post-fight interview below:

What's next for Superbon under the ONE Championship banner?

In Jan. 2023, Superbon suffered his lone ONE kickboxing loss when Chingiz Allazov dethroned him of featherweight gold with a second-round knockout. Now that he's the interim world titleholder, the Thai superstar plans to avenge his defeat against Allazov and become the undisputed king.

Sportskeeda's Nicolas Atkin recently spoke with ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who revealed a featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix will take place later this year. Superbon and Allazov are expected to be featured on different sides of the bracket, potentially setting up a must-see rematch in the finals.

Atkin also reported that Sityodtong confirmed the tournament will feature eight fighters, with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and Grand Prix world title up for grabs.

Other potential featherweights eligible for the tournament are Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai, ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai, and more.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Superbon become a two-sport world champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion