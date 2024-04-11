Superbon felt he could have done better in interim world title win vs. Marat Grigorian: "I'm not 100 percent proud"

It takes a certain level of perfectionism to reach the very top and that is something Superbon is no stranger to.

The elite Thai striker is always looking at ways that he can increase his performances with the smallest tweaks or adjustments. These small percentages or changes can be the difference when it comes to competing against the best strikers in the world.

This was exactly the case at ONE Friday Fights 58 where he went up against Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

He may have got the win but his performance on the night was not as dominant as it was the last time that he and Grigorian met back at ONE X.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said that he has some regrets about his performance on the night:

"I am very happy to win the championship. But there are some things that I feel like I couldn't do 100 percent in the fight. Even though I did win it [winning the world title], I'm not 100 percent proud."

Superbon is one of the best in the world because of this attitude

The constant strive to be better than the time before even when beating a world class competitor like Grigorian is exactly what helps to keep the Bangkok-based superstar at the top of his game.

Win, lose, or draw, he's always looking to learn from his mistakes in order to come back stronger and on this occasion, it was Grigorian that appeared to give a better account of himself in the rematch.

A world champion-calibre fighter like Superbon will look at that and see opportunities he could have capitalized on as well as mistakes that he made which his opponent will have tried to exploit.

For the interim champion, it's back to the drawing board before gearing up to try and unify the belts in a rematch with Chingiz Allazov.

Poll : Can Superbon beat Chingiz Allazov in the rematch? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion