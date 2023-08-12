Chingiz Allazov says Marat Grigorian is “the most dangerous fighter” he’s ever faced

Chingiz Allazov believes three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian is the most dangerous man he’s ever faced.

Seven months removed from his shocking second-round knockout against Superon Singha Mawynn, Chingiz Allazov returned and put on another fantastic showing in his ONE Fight Night 13 main event.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘Chinga’ squared off with Marat Grigorian and put on a 15-minute clinic, earning himself a unanimous decision victory against one of the most accomplished strikers in kickboxing history.

Following the bout, Allazov was quick to give credit where credit is due and called Marat Grigorian the most dangerous fighter he has ever shared the ring with:

“I have three real big opponents, the best names in kickboxing. He’s one of the best strikers. Same, Sitthichai, he’s one of the best fighters. Superbon, one of the best fighters,” Allazov told ONE Championship. “And Marat Grigorian, same. One of the best and most dangerous fighters. But to me, Marat is the most dangerous fighter.”

See the interview below:

If things go his way, Chingiz Allazov will have the opportunity to defend his world title against another kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan. The last time Petrosyan graced the circle, it was in a loss to Superbon at ONE: First Strike nearly three years ago.

Whether or not Petrosyan returns remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say that Chingiz Allazov will be ready and willing to take on any man that the promotion puts in front of him.

