Attention Marat Grigorian: Superbon is training the same frightening kick that knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan

With just a week to go before ONE X, Superbon has sent a warning to Marat Grigorian by sharing some photos of him sharpening the same kick he used to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Thai champion is set to defend his crown against Grigorian at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase on March 26.

In 2021, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion defeated the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan with a devastating head kick that instantly turned the lights out on the Italian-Armenian. The move led to him being crowned the 2021 Male ONE Super Series Striker of the Year and the winner of the 2021 ONE Super Series Knockout of the Year.

In a recent Instagram post, the Phatthalung native shows that the kick is a weapon honed by hard work and dedication to the craft.

The caption reads:

“We are ready for the fight 👊🏽🇹🇭”

He will need to be battle-ready as Grigorian earned his spot on the strength of two big wins in the circle. The Armenian-born Belgian sent kickboxing legend Andy Souwer into retirement on the same night Superbon won the world title.

Incidentally, Marat Grigorian already owns a win over his upcoming opponent, having defeated the Thai star a few years ago. However, if the world champion can execute the moves he’s been sharpening for his rematch then we might just see a repeat of his title-winning performance.

UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff among fans expressing their support for Superbon

The ONE featherweight kickboxing champion's impressive moves have won fans over, including No.11-ranked UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff.

Yusuff sent out fire emojis in a comment to the Instagram post, which the world champion recognized by replying with star-struck emojis. Other fans similarly expressed their feelings through emojis and messages of support.

One fan wrote:

“Goodluck Superbon! Believe you can finish strong ❤️🔥"

Meanwhile, another fan recognized the hard work of Superbon's trainer:

“Please stop here for a second and appreciate the training coach who as we can see has to take lots of hits and headkicks 🙌"

The Thai superstar is trained by Trainer Gae, who is one of Muay Thai's most well-known coaches. He is famous for pushing fighters to their absolute limit to bring out the best versions of themselves.

Gae's methods helped the 31-year-old capture the world title and he will hope they will be enough for his ward to defend his crown on March 26.

Edited by Aziel Karthak