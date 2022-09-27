“He is not someone to be scared of” - Superbon unfazed by Tang Kai callout, game for superfight

Like the great champions of the striking arts before him, ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn is also open to the idea of taking his talents to MMA and welcoming all challengers.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar is already a wanted man, as newly crowned ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai wants a piece of him inside the circle. While the Chinese knockout artist is yet to defend the gold strap he took away from Thanh Le last month, he boldly called out Superbon for a champion versus champion tiff.

Turns out, Superbon is a willing dance partner and said he’ll entertain an MMA fight against the hard-hitting Tang. The No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world told ONE:

“Certainly, MMA is scary to me as a sport, but if my opponent is Tang Kai, it is not scary to me at all. He is not someone to be scared of. However, he has to wait for me to clear out in kickboxing and Muay Thai first, and we’ll see each other, for sure.”

Superbon certainly does have a string of challengers waiting in the wings for a shot at his kickboxing throne.

First on the list is Tayfun Ozcan, who will challenge the Thai striker in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs Lee III this Friday, September 30, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

No.1-ranked Chingiz Allazov, who was supposed to be fighting the world champion this weekend, is another deserving candidate once he heals from his injury.

Then again, if ONE decides to go the other way, the kickboxing champ says he’s up for it. He’ll take on Tang Kai’s challenge as long as he gets ample time to prepare for the transition to another sport.

He continued:

“If ONE offers me to fight Tang Kai, I’m happy for that. I think I could do it if I have a few months to train beforehand.”

Tang Kai is willing to do a special rules fight against Superbon

As mentioned earlier, Tang has been on a warpath since the moment he became world champion and called out the Thai striker on social media.

The Shaoyang, China native wrote:

"[Superbon Singha Mawynn] You called out Thanh Le to challenge his title, while [ONE Championship] has already announced my title fight. I take that as disrespect. Come and see me in the circle, let's see how much you could take."

Superbon did lobby for a fight against Thanh Lee, but it looks like that won’t be happening anytime soon after Tang spoiled the party.

The 26-year-old Sunkin International Fight Club member surgically outstruck Lee in their world title tiff at ONE 160, peppering him with chopping leg kicks to become the first-ever male Chinese MMA world champion.

Moreover, Tang said he’ll even tweak the stipulations of his match in the kickboxing king's favor by suggesting a mixed-rules bout.

"If MMA is too scary for you maybe we’ll do something special like [Demetrious Johnson] and [Rodtang Jitmuangnon].

