“He is good at talking cocky but not good at fighting” - Superbon Singha Mawynn on Tang Kai

Superbon Singha Mawynn is nearing the second defense of his world title, but he’s got some time to spare to bark back at the new ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai.

Superbon is set for his second world title defense when he faces no.5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan at ONE on Prime Video 2 this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Although his sole focus is on Ozcan, Superbon was aware of Tang’s repeated call-outs and he did not hesitate one bit in launching his counterstrike against the Chinese phenom.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar did not hold back and said that he’ll gladly take on Tang in a mixed martial arts fight.

Tang is coming off a career-defining win when he took a unanimous decision victory over Thanh Le at ONE 160 this past August in Singapore. While the match was a thrilling back-and-forth, Superbon said that all Tang did was circle around the cage.

Superbon Singha Mawynn said:

“Frankly, I don’t think [Tang is] good at all. His game is nothing. His fighting style is boring. He just ran around the Circle. That’s it. He is good at talking cocky but not good at fighting at all. I am more than happy to fight with him in MMA.”

Tang is also a stinging trash talker who targets his opponents with such verbal bravado that it’s almost too scary to hear.

“But I’m not the kind of person who stands and waits. So I’ll finish what I didn’t have the chance to say in the Circle. [Superbon] You called out Thanh Le to challenge his title, while [ONE Championship] has already announced my title fight. I take that as disrespect. But I’m a gentleman so I’m now offering the best opportunity you can get. Come and see me in the circle, let's see how much you could take,” said Tang following his win over Le.

Superbon, however, isn’t too interested in Tang’s mic work and would gladly put China’s first male MMA world champion in his place.

Superbon Singha Mawynn stoked for US primetime debut

Superbon Singha Mawynn is already a household name in his home nation of Thailand, and he knows that ONE Championship’s expansion into North America would work wonders for his career.

The 32-year-old’s status as world champion makes him one of the organization’s top assets in its continuing global expansion, and he’s ready to take on that new responsibility outside the Circle.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said he’s ready to make his presence felt on North American TV and show the world the caliber of striking he and the rest of the roster have.

“I’ve trained in the US and I love it. I can’t wait to showcase my skills in front of a North American audience,” said Superbon Singha Mawynn.

