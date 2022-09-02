“Come and see me in the circle” - Tang Kai calls out Superbon Singha Mawynn

Tang Kai, the newly crowned ONE featherweight world champion, has called for a fight against Superbon Singha Mawynn. The Chinese-born athlete is looking for a showdown against the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

On Instagram, Tang made his intentions absolutely clear:

"But I’m not the kinda person who stand and wait. So I’ll finish what I didn’t have the chance to say in the circle. [Superbon Singha Mawynn] You called out Thanh Le to challenge his title, while [ONE Championship] has already announced my title fight. I take that as disrespect. But I’m a gentleman so I’m now offering the best opportunity you can get. Come and see me in the circle, let's see how much you could take."

Tang even extended the courtesy of offering a special-rules superfight to the kickboxing king. The MMA fighter continued:

"If MMA is too scary for you maybe we’ll do something special like [Demetrious Johnson] and [Rodtang Jitmuangnon].

The special-rules superfight Tang is alluding to was earlier this year at ONE X, where MMA legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson fought Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The rounds alternated between Muay Thai and MMA. The ONE MMA featherweight king is aiming for something similar against the ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder.

Tang Kai, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and ONE gold

While Thanh Le was still the holder of the featherweight crown in MMA, Superbon declared that he would like to be a multi-sport champion. The Thai-born fighter said he wanted to add the MMA and Muay Thai world titles to his ONE gold.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Superbon explained:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

First, Superbon wants to capture the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Afterward, he wants an MMA world title in the featherweight division. Currently, the MMA featherweight king is Tang Kai. The Chinese fighter captured the ONE featherweight world title at ONE 160 when he outstruck the Vietnamese-American Thanh Le.

Tang Kai and Superbon have made it clear that they are both interested in a potential special-rules superfight. An epic showdown may be in the works featuring the featherweight kings in ONE's MMA and kickboxing disciplines.

