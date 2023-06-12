Superbon wants to reclaim world title more than anything else

Superbon Singha Mawynn proved to the world that he’s still one of the best strikers in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion scored a Knockout of the Year contender when he flatlined Tayfun Ozcan with a lightning bolt of a roundhouse kick in the second round of their match.

Superbon’s left foot landed squarely on Ozcan’s chin, sending the hometown hero’s fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium into a frenzy.

The win was Superbon’s bounce-back victory after losing the gold to Chingiz Allazov this past January. It also preserved his standing as the No.1-ranked contender in the division.

Though he’s glad to maintain his position at the head of the contenders’ table, Superbon wants nothing else than to reclaim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title that he lost to Allazov.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interviews, Superbon said:

“I feel really thankful today. So thank you. Yeah, I want a rematch and I want the belt back.”

Superbon had, arguably, one of the greatest starts in ONE Championship when he went 3-0 against three of the best kickboxers on the planet. The Thai megastar racked up wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

His knockout win over Petrosyan, which looked eerily similar to what he did to Ozcan, earned him the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Superbon’s charge, however, came to a screeching halt when he lost to Allazov via second-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 6.

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

