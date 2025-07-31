Supergirl convinced parents to retire, bet future on martial arts: "I wanted them to finally get some rest"

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak made one of the biggest decisions of her life when she convinced her parents to leave their teaching careers in Bangkok so the entire family could relocate to Phuket to support her martial arts dreams.The Thai striker's bold move demonstrates the kind of family sacrifice that often goes unseen behind the success of professional fighters competing at the highest level.After years of operation in Bangkok, Thailand, where her father coached students at Jaroonsak Gym Muay Thai and balanced his full-time job as a teacher, the ONE Championship star opened Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym in Phuket to give her parents and herself a fresh start.&quot;It was a huge decision, one I thought about for about a year,&quot; the 21-year-old told ONE Championship.&quot;My parents supported it completely. They're both teachers and have been working really hard in Bangkok. I wanted them to finally get some rest, so I told them to leave their jobs, and we all moved to Phuket. My boyfriend moved here, too. Everyone is really happy now.&quot;Her willingness to take on the responsibility of running a gym, taking care of her parents, and her fight career demonstrates the amount of dedication and responsibility the young gun has taken upon herself as she starts to embark on a new chapter in ONE Championship.At ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the striking specialist features in an atomweight Muay Thai tilt against Teodora Kirilova.With her complete support network right by her side, the Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym founder is ready to resume another electric run on the global stage of the organization. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecapping Supergirl's journey in ONE ChampionshipThe Thai warrior, who began training Muay Thai from the age of three, joined the world's largest martial arts organization after a successful stint in the local circuit where she became a PBA Thailand champion.In her promotional bow, the &quot;Art of Eight Limbs&quot; striker needed only 60 seconds to finish Milagros Lopez. Her sophomore outing ended with another massive win, this time against Belarusian martial artist Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters.She was unable to keep up her winning momentum, though, when she duked it out alongside Stamp Fairtex a year later. That said, she came close to toppling the Fairtex Training Center affiliate.Since then, 'Supergirl' has split between a win against Lara Fernandez and a loss to Cristina Morales.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 34 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, Aug. 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post